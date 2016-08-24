City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

City Slang

'The Supremes A' Go-Go' turns 50

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge A first not - MOTOWN RECORD SLEEVE
  • Motown record sleeve
  • A first not
Motown 50th anniversaries are falling like autumn leaves these days, and here's one of the happier ones to mark today: The release of The Supremes A' Go-Go on Aug. 25, 1966.

The album is full of those finger-snappers that, for anybody who grew up in Detroit, are like wallpaper: instantly recognizable and often unexamined.

It's the kind of thing that makes for a closer listen, if only to re-evaluate the album's handful of classic Holland-Dozier-Holland compositions, including "Love Is Like an Itching in My Heart," No. 1 single "You Can't Hurry Love," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)", and "Baby, I Need Your Loving."

Make no mistake, this album was more than a pop sensation, it was a cultural breakthrough in many ways. With instrumentation from the Funk Brothers and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, production savvy from Lamont Dozier and Brian Holland, the trio of three gals who grew up in Detroit's Brewster-Douglass Projects on the Near East Side rode this album all the way to the top of the U.S. album charts, an achievement for an all-black band, and a first for an all-girl group. Congratulations, ladies!



Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Is Uber being hacked by a Muslim sex-trafficking ring? Probably not, but this woman thinks so Read More

  2. Tony Hawk joins the catalog of celebs who own homes in Detroit Read More

  3. First Taste: Wahlburgers draws in the fans Read More

  4. Students scramble to find new high school after last minute closure announcement Read More

  5. Search underway for felon accidentally released from Oakland County Jail Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...