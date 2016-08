More about so-called 'Bus Rapid Transit'

Courtesy Shutterstock

Yesterday's opinion piece about the RTA transit plan up for a vote this November — especially the "Bus Rapid Transit" component of it — earned us a message from Benjamin Ross, the author of 2014'sHe also passed along a link to an article of his that was published in Dissent magazine last month . It delves into the murky past and present of the push for BRT as a substitute for rail, and may interest those just beginning to learn about the issue.Turns out that many BRT promoters are often aligned with highway, auto, and oil interests, and are primarily interested in steering activists away from rail projects. His conclusions include that, at worst, "BRT can be a Trojan horse for highway building, and that, even at its best, "it is a technocratic solution to a fundamentally political problem." But he really connects with the crux of it right here, getting into why rail inspires people in a way buses simply can't:It's a very interesting article that goes a long way toward explaining why these superbus proposals won't be going away anytime soon. Speaking of which, here's one high-speed bus proposal that should leave you laughing.