Wednesday, August 24, 2016

'Hipster' eyeglasses store coming to Detroit this year

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM WARBYPARKER.COM
  • Screenshot from WarbyParker.com

Ok, so maybe Warby Parker (which sounds like the name of a hipster baby) expanded its offerings a bit and are now being described as a 'vintage eyeglasses retailer' but hey, you get the gist. 

The New York-based company's name is actually a nod to Jack Kerouac (because of course it is), and it will be opening a store in downtown later this year. The store will replace a vacant storefront and will be located between Kit + Ace — a store specializing in 'technical cashmere' — and Woodhouse Day Spa. 

Established in 2010 by Neil Bluementhal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider as a low-cost option for trendy spectacles, it began as an online-only retailer and has since grown to include more than 30 brick and mortar shops. 

The Detroit location will be at 1449 Woodward Avenue in a Bedrock-owned building (duh). 

For more information, including the company's book recommendations, hit up WarbyParker.com.  

