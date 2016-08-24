The Scene

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

The Scene

Bell's Brewery is taking over Ale Mary's tonight

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 7:00 AM

One of our favorite beer spots in Royal Oak (and dare we say the one with the best pun?) is bringing a little bit of Kalamazoo to Royal Oak. The beer hall is having a Bell’s extravaganza with a takeover of 14 Bell’s beers. Favorites like Two Hearted Ale, Oberon, and Oarsman along with some lesser known, yet equally delicious brews like Poolside, Milchkaffee, Lager of the Lakes, and one called Double Two Hearted, which just sounds like pure heaven for those IPA lovers (us), will be featured.

Wednesday, 8/24; Begins at 11 a.m.; 316 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-268-1939; alemarysbeer.com; Event is free, beer is not. 

